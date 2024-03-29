why Cytosorbents Corp [CTSO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.67

Cytosorbents Corp [NASDAQ: CTSO] jumped around 0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.95 at the close of the session, up 2.16%. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 4:39 PM that CytoSorbents Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

STAR-T trial results selected for a Breakout Presentation at the American Association of Thoracic Surgery Annual Meeting in late-April 2024.

CytoSorbents intends to submit DrugSorb-ATR for regulatory approval to U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada this year.

Compared to the average trading volume of 302.64K shares, CTSO reached a trading volume of 116409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cytosorbents Corp [CTSO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSO shares is $2.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSO stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Cytosorbents Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Cytosorbents Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CTSO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cytosorbents Corp is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

How has CTSO stock performed recently?

Cytosorbents Corp [CTSO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.47. With this latest performance, CTSO shares dropped by -2.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.36 for Cytosorbents Corp [CTSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9716, while it was recorded at 0.9134 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8961 for the last 200 days.

Cytosorbents Corp [CTSO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cytosorbents Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.51 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

Earnings analysis for Cytosorbents Corp [CTSO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cytosorbents Corp posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSO.

Insider trade positions for Cytosorbents Corp [CTSO]

The top three institutional holders of CTSO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CTSO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CTSO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.