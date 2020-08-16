Home
Pulses PRO
DBT NEWS
Sunday, August 16, 2020
Market
Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] Is Currently -5.35 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Misty Lee
August 15, 2020
Eastman Kodak Company traded at a low on 08/13/20, posting a -5.35 loss after which it closed the day' session at $9.20. The company report on August 13,...
Industry
SpartanNash Company [SPTN] moved down -9.38: Why It's Important
Edison Baldwin
August 15, 2020
SpartanNash Company price plunged by -9.38 percent to reach at -$2.09. A sum of 1418832 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Finance
why Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $165.66
Caleb Clifford
August 15, 2020
Fidelity National Information Services Inc. gained 0.96% or 1.38 points to close at $145.20 with a heavy trading volume of 2851013 shares. The...
Companies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] Stock trading around $9.61 per share: What's Next?
Brandon Evans
August 15, 2020
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company closed the trading session at $9.61 on 08/13/20. The day's price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Finance
Sidoti Initiated Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]. What else is Wall St. saying?
Edison Baldwin
August 15, 2020
Tupperware Brands Corporation loss -3.94% on the last trading session, reaching $13.66 price per share at the time. The company report on August...
Finance
HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] is -49.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Misty Lee
August 15, 2020
HollyFrontier Corporation loss -6.25% or -1.7 points to close at $25.52 with a heavy trading volume of 2884713 shares. The company report on...
Finance
Finance
Sidoti Initiated Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]. What else is Wall St. saying?
Edison Baldwin
August 15, 2020
Tupperware Brands Corporation loss -3.94% on the last trading session, reaching $13.66 price per share at the time. The company report on August...
Finance
HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] is -49.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Misty Lee
August 15, 2020
HollyFrontier Corporation loss -6.25% or -1.7 points to close at $25.52 with a heavy trading volume of 2884713 shares. The company report on...
Finance
Phillips 66 [PSX] Is Currently -2.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Annabelle Farmer
August 15, 2020
Phillips 66 loss -2.76% on the last trading session, reaching $62.63 price per share at the time. Phillips 66 represents 438.76 million in...
Finance
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] fell -1.48% so far this year. What now?
Brandon Evans
August 15, 2020
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company loss -0.63% or -0.4 points to close at $63.24 with a heavy trading volume of 7747960 shares. The company report...
Industry
SpartanNash Company [SPTN] moved down -9.38: Why It's Important
Edison Baldwin
August 15, 2020
SpartanNash Company price plunged by -9.38 percent to reach at -$2.09. A sum of 1418832 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Finance
why Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $165.66
Caleb Clifford
August 15, 2020
Fidelity National Information Services Inc. gained 0.96% or 1.38 points to close at $145.20 with a heavy trading volume of 2851013 shares. The...
Companies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] Stock trading around $9.61 per share: What's Next?
Brandon Evans
August 15, 2020
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company closed the trading session at $9.61 on 08/13/20. The day's price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Market
Olin Corporation [OLN] fell -34.26% so far this year. What now?
Annabelle Farmer
August 15, 2020
Olin Corporation slipped around -0.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $11.34 at the close of the session, down -1.73%. The company...
Industry
SpartanNash Company [SPTN] moved down -9.38: Why It's Important
Edison Baldwin
August 15, 2020
SpartanNash Company price plunged by -9.38 percent to reach at -$2.09. A sum of 1418832 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Industry
Market cap of GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] reaches 571.13M – now what?
Misty Lee
August 15, 2020
GrowGeneration Corp. stock went on an upward path that rose over 42.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Industry
The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] stock Upgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $39
Annabelle Farmer
August 15, 2020
The Kraft Heinz Company price surged by 0.68 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on August 13, 2020 that Kraft Heinz...
Market
Market Analysts see Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] falling to $8. Time to buy?
Brandon Evans
-
Mueller Water Products Inc. loss -0.62% on the last trading session, reaching $11.21 price per share at the time. The company report on...
Market
Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] is -48.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Caleb Clifford
-
Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. loss -33.16% on the last trading session, reaching $104.41 price per share at the time. The company report on August...
Industry
SpartanNash Company [SPTN] moved down -9.38: Why It's Important
Edison Baldwin
August 15, 2020
SpartanNash Company price plunged by -9.38 percent to reach at -$2.09. A sum of 1418832 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Finance
why Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $165.66
Caleb Clifford
August 15, 2020
Fidelity National Information Services Inc. gained 0.96% or 1.38 points to close at $145.20 with a heavy trading volume of 2851013 shares. The...
Companies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] Stock trading around $9.61 per share: What's Next?
Brandon Evans
August 15, 2020
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company closed the trading session at $9.61 on 08/13/20. The day's price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Market
Olin Corporation [OLN] fell -34.26% so far this year. What now?
Annabelle Farmer
August 15, 2020
Olin Corporation slipped around -0.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $11.34 at the close of the session, down -1.73%. The company...
Market
Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] Is Currently -5.35 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Misty Lee
August 15, 2020
Eastman Kodak Company traded at a low on 08/13/20, posting a -5.35 loss after which it closed the day' session at $9.20. The...
Industry
SpartanNash Company [SPTN] moved down -9.38: Why It's Important

August 15, 2020
SpartanNash Company price plunged by -9.38 percent to reach at -$2.09. A sum of 1418832 shares traded at recent session while its average...
