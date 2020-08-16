Sunday, August 16, 2020
Market

Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] Is Currently -5.35 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
Eastman Kodak Company traded at a low on 08/13/20, posting a -5.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.20. The company report on August 13,...
Industry

SpartanNash Company [SPTN] moved down -9.38: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
SpartanNash Company price plunged by -9.38 percent to reach at -$2.09. A sum of 1418832 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Finance

why Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $165.66

Caleb Clifford - 0
Fidelity National Information Services Inc. gained 0.96% or 1.38 points to close at $145.20 with a heavy trading volume of 2851013 shares. The...
Companies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] Stock trading around $9.61 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company closed the trading session at $9.61 on 08/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Finance

Sidoti Initiated Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Tupperware Brands Corporation loss -3.94% on the last trading session, reaching $13.66 price per share at the time. The company report on August...
Finance

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] is -49.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
HollyFrontier Corporation loss -6.25% or -1.7 points to close at $25.52 with a heavy trading volume of 2884713 shares. The company report on...
Finance

Phillips 66 [PSX] Is Currently -2.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Phillips 66 loss -2.76% on the last trading session, reaching $62.63 price per share at the time. Phillips 66 represents 438.76 million in...
Finance

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] fell -1.48% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company loss -0.63% or -0.4 points to close at $63.24 with a heavy trading volume of 7747960 shares. The company report...
Market

Olin Corporation [OLN] fell -34.26% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Olin Corporation slipped around -0.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $11.34 at the close of the session, down -1.73%. The company...
Industry

Market cap of GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] reaches 571.13M – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
GrowGeneration Corp. stock went on an upward path that rose over 42.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Industry

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] stock Upgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $39

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Kraft Heinz Company price surged by 0.68 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on August 13, 2020 that Kraft Heinz...
Read more
Market

Market Analysts see Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] falling to $8. Time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Mueller Water Products Inc. loss -0.62% on the last trading session, reaching $11.21 price per share at the time. The company report on...
Read more
Market

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] is -48.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. loss -33.16% on the last trading session, reaching $104.41 price per share at the time. The company report on August...
Read more
