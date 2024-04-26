Market Analysts see Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Columbia Banking System, Inc. [NASDAQ: COLB] price plunged by -1.04 percent to reach at -$0.2.

The one-year COLB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.88. The average equity rating for COLB stock is currently 2.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLB shares is $21.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Columbia Banking System, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $31 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2024, representing the official price target for Columbia Banking System, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on COLB stock. On January 25, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for COLB shares from 30 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Columbia Banking System, Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.80.

COLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.16. With this latest performance, COLB shares gained by 3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.25 for Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.50, while it was recorded at 18.88 for the last single week of trading, and 20.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Columbia Banking System, Inc. Fundamentals:

Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.07.

COLB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Columbia Banking System, Inc. go to 8.00%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of COLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in COLB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in COLB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.