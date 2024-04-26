Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc [AMK] Revenue clocked in at $708.50 million, up 13.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc [NYSE: AMK] loss -2.89% or -1.01 points to close at $33.89 with a heavy trading volume of 3830897 shares.

The daily chart for AMK points out that the company has recorded 43.36% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 219.63K shares, AMK reached to a volume of 3830897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc [AMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMK shares is $38.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-26-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $24 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMK in the course of the last twelve months was 14.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.84.

Trading performance analysis for AMK stock

Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc [AMK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.77. With this latest performance, AMK shares dropped by -3.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.90 for Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc [AMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.97, while it was recorded at 34.83 for the last single week of trading, and 29.48 for the last 200 days.

Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc [AMK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.84 and a Current Ratio set at 3.84.

Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc [AMK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc go to 32.26%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc [AMK]

The top three institutional holders of AMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AMK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AMK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.