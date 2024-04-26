Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX] is 9.82% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [NYSE: HLX] surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $11.29.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc stock has also gained 6.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HLX stock has inclined by 12.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.35% and gained 9.82% year-on date.

The market cap for HLX stock reached $1.72 billion, with 152.29 million shares outstanding and 142.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, HLX reached a trading volume of 3524369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLX shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $6 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $5.60, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on HLX stock. On July 28, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HLX shares from 5.30 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.48.

HLX stock trade performance evaluation

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.21. With this latest performance, HLX shares gained by 5.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.79 for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.42, while it was recorded at 11.02 for the last single week of trading, and 9.97 for the last 200 days.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 1.74.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.