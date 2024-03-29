Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc [BFRG] moved down -7.23: Why It’s Important

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: BFRG] closed the trading session at $3.21. The company report on March 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM that BullFrog AI Announces Availability of Fireside Chat Recording Featuring CEOs of BullFrog AI and the Lieber Institute.

The recording can be accessed via the following link: https://youtu.be/40rogXtHBJ8.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.53 percent and weekly performance of -15.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, BFRG reached to a volume of 114818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 326.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

BFRG stock trade performance evaluation

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc [BFRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.97. With this latest performance, BFRG shares dropped by -30.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.29 for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc [BFRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.52, while it was recorded at 3.40 for the last single week of trading, and 3.55 for the last 200 days.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc [BFRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.43 and a Current Ratio set at 9.43.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc [BFRG]: Institutional Ownership

