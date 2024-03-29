Bragg Gaming Group Inc [BRAG] stock Upgrade by JMP Securities analyst, price target now $8

Bragg Gaming Group Inc [NASDAQ: BRAG] loss -0.96% on the last trading session, reaching $6.17 price per share at the time. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM that BRAGG GAMING REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS, CONFIRMS FORMATION OF SPECIAL COMMITTEE.

FULL YEAR 2023 REVENUE RISES 10.4% TO EUR 93.5 MILLION (USD 100.5 MILLION) AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWS 26.3% TO EUR 15.2 MILLION (USD 16.3 MILLION).

FULL YEAR GROSS PROFIT RISES 10.8% TO EUR 49.9 MILLION (USD 53.7 MILLION)REFLECTING HIGHER REVENUE IN GROSS PROFIT TO 53.4%.

If compared to the average trading volume of 41.39K shares, BRAG reached a trading volume of 216767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bragg Gaming Group Inc [BRAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRAG shares is $8.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRAG stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Bragg Gaming Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Bragg Gaming Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on BRAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bragg Gaming Group Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRAG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

Trading performance analysis for BRAG stock

Bragg Gaming Group Inc [BRAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.81. With this latest performance, BRAG shares gained by 15.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.13 for Bragg Gaming Group Inc [BRAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.29, while it was recorded at 5.63 for the last single week of trading, and 4.85 for the last 200 days.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc [BRAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bragg Gaming Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc [BRAG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bragg Gaming Group Inc posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRAG.

