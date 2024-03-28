Tricon Residential Inc [TCN] Revenue clocked in at $857.07 million, up 22.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Tricon Residential Inc [NYSE: TCN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.18% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 8:01 AM that Tricon Residential Releases 2023 Annual Sustainability Report.

Annual Sustainability Report Underscores Tricon’s Commitment to Resident Satisfaction, Employee Wellbeing and Environmental Stewardship.

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) (“Tricon” or the “Company”), an owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family rental apartments in Canada, released its annual sustainability report today. The report is a comprehensive review of the Company’s progress toward its five strategic sustainability priorities: Our People, Our Residents, Our Impact, Our Governance and Our Innovation. The Company also announced that it exceeded its sustainability targets for 2020 – 2022 and introduced its next set of three-year key performance indicators (KPIs).

Over the last 12 months, TCN stock rose by 49.87%. The one-year Tricon Residential Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.81. The average equity rating for TCN stock is currently 3.22, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.05 billion, with 272.64 million shares outstanding and 238.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.64M shares, TCN stock reached a trading volume of 4776231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tricon Residential Inc [TCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCN shares is $11.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCN stock is a recommendation set at 3.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Tricon Residential Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Tricon Residential Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tricon Residential Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for TCN in the course of the last twelve months was 33.61.

TCN Stock Performance Analysis:

Tricon Residential Inc [TCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, TCN shares gained by 0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.11 for Tricon Residential Inc [TCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.99, while it was recorded at 11.13 for the last single week of trading, and 8.93 for the last 200 days.

TCN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tricon Residential Inc posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -38.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCN.

Tricon Residential Inc [TCN] Institutonal Ownership Details

