Market Analysts see Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] falling to $27. Time to buy?

Albertsons Companies Inc [NYSE: ACI] gained 0.38% or 0.08 points to close at $21.41 with a heavy trading volume of 5810252 shares. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 11:43 AM that Albertsons Companies Voluntarily Recalls Five ReadyMeals and Store-Made Taco Kits Containing a Recalled Cheese Ingredient Due to Possible Listeria monocytogenes Contamination.

Albertsons Companies has voluntarily recalled five ReadyMeals and store-made taco kits supplied by Fresh Creative Foods due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The select meals and kits contain a recalled cheese ingredient supplied by Rizo-López Foods, Inc., of Modesto, California.

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating illnesses in a multi-year, multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to queso fresco and cotija cheeses manufactured by Rizo-López Foods. Rizo-López Foods’ recall announcement can be found here.

The daily chart for ACI points out that the company has recorded -7.03% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, ACI reached to a volume of 5810252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $24.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tigress Financial have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $30, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on ACI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 31.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for ACI stock

Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.00. With this latest performance, ACI shares gained by 2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.20 for Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.18, while it was recorded at 21.14 for the last single week of trading, and 21.92 for the last 200 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Albertsons Companies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.19 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Albertsons Companies Inc posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc go to 8.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]

The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ACI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ACI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.