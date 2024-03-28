Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc [LIXT] moved up 56.10: Why It’s Important

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: LIXT] jumped around 1.26 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.52 at the close of the session, up 56.10%. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 8:30 AM that NEW SCIENTIFIC PUBLICATION SHOWS LB-100, LIXTE’S LEAD CLINICAL COMPOUND, CAN FORCE CANCER CELLS TO GIVE UP THEIR CANCER-CAUSING PROPERTIES.

LB-100 IS SYNERGISTIC WITH WEE1 INHIBITION IN KILLING CANCER CELLS; FINDING OPENS NEW TREATMENT STRATEGY IN ADDITION TO THREE CURRENT LIXTE CLINICAL TRIALS.

Compared to the average trading volume of 38.17K shares, LIXT reached a trading volume of 30886827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc [LIXT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87.

How has LIXT stock performed recently?

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc [LIXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.38. With this latest performance, LIXT shares gained by 31.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.78 for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc [LIXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.33, while it was recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading, and 2.87 for the last 200 days.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc [LIXT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.48 and a Current Ratio set at 13.48.

Insider trade positions for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc [LIXT]

