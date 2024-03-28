Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] Stock trading around $36.74 per share: What’s Next?

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] surged by $0.71 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $36.74. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Fifth Third Bank Recognized Among 2024 Top Workplaces USA.

For the third consecutive year, Fifth Third Bank has earned a Top Workplaces USA award. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets.

“Our employees continue to show that they believe they are part of a winning team at a workplace that supports them,” said Nancy Pinckney, chief human resources officer at Fifth Third. “This award is a proof point that Fifth Third offers an engaging and inclusive culture, which creates a great place to work. I’m immensely proud that our culture enables growth and development, cultivates strong connections and relationships, and fosters caring managers and engaged employees.”.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock has also gained 0.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FITB stock has inclined by 5.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 45.33% and gained 6.52% year-on date.

The market cap for FITB stock reached $25.11 billion, with 681.12 million shares outstanding and 679.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, FITB reached a trading volume of 4594109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $39.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $33 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. On April 06, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for FITB shares from 38 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for FITB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.14.

FITB stock trade performance evaluation

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, FITB shares gained by 8.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.37 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.75, while it was recorded at 36.48 for the last single week of trading, and 29.49 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fifth Third Bancorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.29.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fifth Third Bancorp posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to 4.84%.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FITB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FITB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.