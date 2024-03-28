Barrington Research lifts PaySign Inc [PAYS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PaySign Inc [NASDAQ: PAYS] jumped around 0.62 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.00 at the close of the session, up 18.34%. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 5:15 PM that Paysign, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results.

For the Full Year.

Full-year 2023 total revenues of $47.3 million, up 24% from full-year 2022.

Compared to the average trading volume of 141.09K shares, PAYS reached a trading volume of 13240683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PaySign Inc [PAYS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for PaySign Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for PaySign Inc stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PAYS shares from 3.50 to 3.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PaySign Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAYS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

How has PAYS stock performed recently?

PaySign Inc [PAYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.69. With this latest performance, PAYS shares gained by 20.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.27 for PaySign Inc [PAYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.05, while it was recorded at 3.45 for the last single week of trading, and 2.41 for the last 200 days.

PaySign Inc [PAYS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

PaySign Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

Earnings analysis for PaySign Inc [PAYS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PaySign Inc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAYS.

Insider trade positions for PaySign Inc [PAYS]

