Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] Stock trading around $26.58 per share: What’s Next?

Upstart Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: UPST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.80% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.93%. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Liberty Savings Bank Selects Upstart for Personal Lending.

Liberty Savings Bank, a family-owned bank with over $1.2 billion in assets serving Sarasota-Manatee County on the Gulf Coast of Florida, has announced a new partnership with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to provide personal loans to new and existing customers.

“By partnering with Upstart, we are able to offer a fast, easy and modern personal lending experience to meet the needs of both current customers and new customers,” said Tim Fiedler, Executive Vice President at Liberty Savings Bank.

Over the last 12 months, UPST stock rose by 105.41%. The one-year Upstart Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -30.36. The average equity rating for UPST stock is currently 4.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.30 billion, with 86.33 million shares outstanding and 74.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.95M shares, UPST stock reached a trading volume of 5609454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $20.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 4.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on UPST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.41.

UPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.93. With this latest performance, UPST shares gained by 4.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.56 for Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.74, while it was recorded at 26.32 for the last single week of trading, and 33.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Upstart Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Upstart Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.36 and a Current Ratio set at 3.36.

UPST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Upstart Holdings Inc posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc go to 30.00%.

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] Institutonal Ownership Details

