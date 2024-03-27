Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] Revenue clocked in at $36.66 billion, down -5.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Starbucks Corp. [NASDAQ: SBUX] slipped around -0.31 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $90.36 at the close of the session, down -0.34%. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Starbucks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on May 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 17, 2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.46M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 6212797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $106.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Starbucks Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research dropped their target price from $125 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2024, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $103 to $102, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on SBUX stock. On January 16, 2024, analysts increased their price target for SBUX shares from 112 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corp. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

How has SBUX stock performed recently?

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.34. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.27 for Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.04, while it was recorded at 91.20 for the last single week of trading, and 96.51 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Starbucks Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starbucks Corp. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corp. go to 15.81%.

Insider trade positions for Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]

The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SBUX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.