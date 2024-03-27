Mizuho lifts Exelon Corp. [EXC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Exelon Corp. [NASDAQ: EXC] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -0.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $36.56. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 12:46 PM that ComEd, HIRE360 Accepting New Applications for Take Charge EV Pre-Apprenticeship Program.

Last year’s pilot training program returns to upskill more local residents for careers in the growing EV industry in Illinois.

ComEd and HIRE360, a nonprofit that connects underserved minority businesses and communities to jobs in the building trades across the region, today announced the return of Take Charge: EV Charging Pre-Apprenticeship program. Piloted last year, the program was designed to prepare area residents with the skills training for construction trades roles supporting the growing electric vehicle (EV) industry in Illinois. Applications are being accepted now through March 29 at HIRE360Chicago.com/ComEd.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5882918 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Exelon Corp. stands at 1.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.69%.

The market cap for EXC stock reached $36.55 billion, with 999.00 million shares outstanding and 998.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.05M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 5882918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exelon Corp. [EXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $38.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Exelon Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Exelon Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $37, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on EXC stock. On December 18, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 45 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corp. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

How has EXC stock performed recently?

Exelon Corp. [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.04 for Exelon Corp. [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.56, while it was recorded at 36.74 for the last single week of trading, and 38.52 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corp. [EXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Exelon Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

Earnings analysis for Exelon Corp. [EXC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exelon Corp. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corp. go to 10.10%.

Insider trade positions for Exelon Corp. [EXC]

The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EXC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.