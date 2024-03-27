Kohl’s Corp. [KSS] Stock trading around $26.30 per share: What’s Next?

Kohl’s Corp. [NYSE: KSS] closed the trading session at $26.30. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Kohl’s Unveils New Approach to Home, Delivering a New and Expanded Assortment of Stylish and Affordable Home and Seasonal Decor.

Kohl’s expands home assortment by 40% to offer newness in select categories, such as wall art, botanicals, lighting, pet, storage, ceramics, seasonal decor, and more.

New home launch builds on Kohl’s strategy to become a destination for home goods, sees strong initial customer response to new assortment.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.30 percent and weekly performance of 3.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.25M shares, KSS reached to a volume of 5634102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kohl’s Corp. [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $24.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 3.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $29 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on KSS stock. On August 24, 2023, analysts increased their price target for KSS shares from 24 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corp. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

KSS stock trade performance evaluation

Kohl’s Corp. [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.61 for Kohl’s Corp. [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.72, while it was recorded at 26.56 for the last single week of trading, and 24.93 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corp. [KSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kohl’s Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kohl’s Corp. [KSS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kohl’s Corp. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 131.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS.

Kohl’s Corp. [KSS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KSS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KSS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.