JP Morgan slashes price target on Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI] – find out why.

Bilibili Inc ADR [NASDAQ: BILI] plunged by -$0.27 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $10.47. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 5:00 AM that Bilibili Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Bilibili Inc ADR stock has also loss -11.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BILI stock has declined by -4.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.04% and lost -13.97% year-on date.

The market cap for BILI stock reached $3.40 billion, with 324.60 million shares outstanding and 324.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.32M shares, BILI reached a trading volume of 6502421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $14.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $18 to $12.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc ADR stock. On December 04, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for BILI shares from 22 to 13.20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc ADR is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.55.

BILI stock trade performance evaluation

Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.50. With this latest performance, BILI shares gained by 3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.62 for Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.33, while it was recorded at 11.12 for the last single week of trading, and 13.26 for the last 200 days.

Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bilibili Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.03.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bilibili Inc ADR posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILI.

Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BILI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BILI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.