Citigroup Inc [C] Revenue clocked in at $157.91 billion, up 18.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Citigroup Inc [NYSE: C] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -0.83 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $60.82.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16167769 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Citigroup Inc stands at 2.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.05%.

The market cap for C stock reached $116.25 billion, with 1.91 billion shares outstanding and 1.91 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.07M shares, C reached a trading volume of 16167769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citigroup Inc [C]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $62.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $56 to $63. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $46 to $65, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on C stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62.

How has C stock performed recently?

Citigroup Inc [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.57. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 8.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.34 for Citigroup Inc [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.41, while it was recorded at 59.95 for the last single week of trading, and 47.53 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc [C]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Citigroup Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

Earnings analysis for Citigroup Inc [C]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citigroup Inc posted 2.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Citigroup Inc [C]

The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in C stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in C stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.