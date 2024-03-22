Wall Street Analyst Initiated Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [NASDAQ: STX] closed the trading session at $88.45. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 11:19 AM that Seagate Launches New E-commerce Website in the United States.

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), the leading innovator of mass-capacity storage solutions, today announced the launch of its new e-commerce website in the United States. Seagate’s industry-leading storage products can now be purchased directly from www.seagate.com with access to exclusive promotions, support, live chat customer support, and peace of mind with genuine Seagate products.

“We are excited to launch our new e-commerce website in the U.S., which will provide consumers with a seamless and personalized shopping experience,” said Lance Ohara, vice president of marketing at Seagate. “The website will strengthen our relationship with our end users and enable us to deliver more value to them. At Seagate, we continue to innovate and bring new products to market, and our new e-commerce website will be where end users can find it first.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.61 percent and weekly performance of 3.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, STX reached to a volume of 3747619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STX shares is $92.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $85 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2024, representing the official price target for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Neutral rating on STX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 37.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.62.

STX stock trade performance evaluation

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, STX shares gained by 4.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.40, while it was recorded at 86.77 for the last single week of trading, and 73.90 for the last 200 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.62 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -233.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STX.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in STX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in STX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.