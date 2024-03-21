why UBS Group AG [UBS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.22

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 0.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.22. The company report on March 8, 2024 at 11:00 AM that UBS appoints James V. Carideo as Market Director for San Diego.

James V. Carideo brings more than 30 years of domestic and international wealth management experience to role, most recently serving as market director in Portland, Oregon.

UBS Wealth Management today announced that James (Jim) V. Carideo has been appointed Market Director for the firm’s San Diego offices, effective January 1, 2024. He will be based in the downtown San Diego office and will oversee financial advisors and support staff in San Diego and additional branches in Rancho Bernardo and Carmel Valley.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3248066 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UBS Group AG stands at 1.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.25%.

The market cap for UBS stock reached $100.94 billion, with 3.11 billion shares outstanding and 2.84 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, UBS reached a trading volume of 3248066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UBS Group AG [UBS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $32.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2024, representing the official price target for UBS Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.69.

How has UBS stock performed recently?

UBS Group AG [UBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, UBS shares gained by 12.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.99 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.31, while it was recorded at 31.43 for the last single week of trading, and 25.63 for the last 200 days.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

UBS Group AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.78.

Earnings analysis for UBS Group AG [UBS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UBS Group AG posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 10.12%.

Insider trade positions for UBS Group AG [UBS]

The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UBS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UBS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.