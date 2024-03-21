Huntsman Corp [HUN] Is Currently 3.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Huntsman Corp [NYSE: HUN] gained 3.83% or 0.95 points to close at $25.75 with a heavy trading volume of 3262630 shares. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 4:45 PM that Huntsman Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Fourth Quarter Highlights.

Fourth quarter 2023 net loss attributable to Huntsman of $71 million compared to a net loss of $91 million in the prior year period; fourth quarter 2023 diluted loss per share of $0.41 compared to a diluted loss per share $0.48 in the prior year period.

The daily chart for HUN points out that the company has recorded 2.79% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, HUN reached to a volume of 3262630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Huntsman Corp [HUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $27.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Huntsman Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corp is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13.

Trading performance analysis for HUN stock

Huntsman Corp [HUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, HUN shares gained by 5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.45 for Huntsman Corp [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.72, while it was recorded at 25.21 for the last single week of trading, and 25.45 for the last 200 days.

Huntsman Corp [HUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Huntsman Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.23 and a Current Ratio set at 1.97.

Huntsman Corp [HUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huntsman Corp posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corp go to 64.35%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Huntsman Corp [HUN]

The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HUN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.