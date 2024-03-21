AEye Inc [LIDR] Stock trading around $1.49 per share: What’s Next?

AEye Inc [NASDAQ: LIDR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 41.90% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 37.96%. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 8:15 AM that AEye to Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 26.

AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 after the market close on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

A conference call and audio webcast will be held the same day, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Supplemental financial information will be available on the company’s website prior to the earnings call.

Over the last 12 months, LIDR stock dropped by -87.06%. The one-year AEye Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.86. The average equity rating for LIDR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.34 million, with 5.44 million shares outstanding and 5.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 261.53K shares, LIDR stock reached a trading volume of 6128707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AEye Inc [LIDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIDR shares is $5.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIDR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for AEye Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for AEye Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on LIDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AEye Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.32.

LIDR Stock Performance Analysis:

AEye Inc [LIDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.96. With this latest performance, LIDR shares gained by 15.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.13 for AEye Inc [LIDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3967, while it was recorded at 1.2220 for the last single week of trading, and 5.0076 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AEye Inc Fundamentals:

AEye Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.09 and a Current Ratio set at 4.64.

LIDR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AEye Inc posted -4.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIDR.

AEye Inc [LIDR] Institutonal Ownership Details

