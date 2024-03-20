Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] Revenue clocked in at $15.85 billion, up 8.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Ally Financial Inc [NYSE: ALLY] slipped around -0.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $37.87 at the close of the session, down -0.29%. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Ally Bank Launches Home Grant Program Alongside New Eligibility Search Tool.

Ally Home Grant will be visible on the lender’s home search portal; an industry-disruptive move enabled by HouseCanary to help make assistance more accessible – and homeownership more attainable – for more consumers.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today announced that Ally Home, its residential mortgage lending arm of Ally Bank, will offer a $5,000 grant for eligible homebuyers in three major metro areas to apply toward downpayment, closing or other costs. To help consumers take advantage of this assistance, Ally is partnering with HouseCanary to provide consumers with tools to easily identify grant-eligible properties via the Ally ComeHome search portal.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, ALLY reached a trading volume of 4225684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $41.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on ALLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALLY in the course of the last twelve months was 7.68.

How has ALLY stock performed recently?

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 5.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.05 for Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.19, while it was recorded at 37.89 for the last single week of trading, and 30.11 for the last 200 days.

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ally Financial Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings analysis for Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ally Financial Inc posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc go to -3.60%.

Insider trade positions for Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]

The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ALLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ALLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.