Market Analysts see TeraWulf Inc [WULF] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

TeraWulf Inc [NASDAQ: WULF] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -2.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.73. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 10:07 AM that TeraWulf Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Earnings Call Set for Tuesday, March 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12699918 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TeraWulf Inc stands at 8.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.55%.

The market cap for WULF stock reached $416.77 million, with 240.91 million shares outstanding and 145.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.85M shares, WULF reached a trading volume of 12699918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TeraWulf Inc [WULF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $4.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2023, representing the official price target for TeraWulf Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on WULF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TeraWulf Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for WULF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has WULF stock performed recently?

TeraWulf Inc [WULF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.95. With this latest performance, WULF shares dropped by -29.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 220.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WULF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.27 for TeraWulf Inc [WULF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8876, while it was recorded at 1.7360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8437 for the last 200 days.

TeraWulf Inc [WULF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TeraWulf Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.12 and a Current Ratio set at 0.12.

Earnings analysis for TeraWulf Inc [WULF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TeraWulf Inc posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -72.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WULF.

Insider trade positions for TeraWulf Inc [WULF]

