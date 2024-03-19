JP Morgan slashes price target on Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB] – find out why.

Acutus Medical Inc [NASDAQ: AFIB] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.26.

Acutus Medical Inc stock has also gained 46.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AFIB stock has inclined by 22.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -49.71% and gained 29.77% year-on date.

The market cap for AFIB stock reached $7.68 million, with 28.55 million shares outstanding and 18.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, AFIB reached a trading volume of 6497685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFIB shares is $0.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFIB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Acutus Medical Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Acutus Medical Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $18, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on AFIB stock. On March 19, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AFIB shares from 39 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acutus Medical Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFIB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

AFIB stock trade performance evaluation

Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.29. With this latest performance, AFIB shares gained by 37.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFIB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.37 for Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1989, while it was recorded at 0.1993 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4708 for the last 200 days.

Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Acutus Medical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.85 and a Current Ratio set at 4.92.

Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AFIB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AFIB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AFIB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.