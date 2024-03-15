Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] stock Upgrade by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $190

Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CEG] plunged by -$3.22 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $164.64. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Constellation Ranks 9th on Barron’s List of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies.

Constellation scores as top-rated energy company in annual ranking that grades businesses on a variety of environmental, social and governance measures.

Constellation (Nasdaq: CEG), the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free energy, ranked ninth in Barron’s seventh annual “100 Most Sustainable Companies” list, which measures the largest 1,000 publicly traded U.S. companies using 230 environmental, social and governance criteria ranging from workplace diversity to greenhouse-gas emissions. Constellation, making its debut on the list this year, achieved the highest score of any energy company. Barron’s worked with Calvert Research and Management, a leader in responsible investing, to compile the rankings.

Constellation Energy Corporation stock has also loss -8.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CEG stock has inclined by 43.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 50.67% and gained 40.85% year-on date.

The market cap for CEG stock reached $52.19 billion, with 317.00 million shares outstanding and 316.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, CEG reached a trading volume of 3012203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEG shares is $161.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEG stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Constellation Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Constellation Energy Corporation stock. On February 22, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CEG shares from 91 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Energy Corporation is set at 5.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

CEG stock trade performance evaluation

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.32. With this latest performance, CEG shares gained by 28.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.18 for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.39, while it was recorded at 167.87 for the last single week of trading, and 114.07 for the last 200 days.

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Constellation Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Constellation Energy Corporation posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -67.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellation Energy Corporation go to 26.30%.

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CEG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CEG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.