Phillips 66 [PSX] moved up 2.73: Why It’s Important

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] closed the trading session at $154.47. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Phillips 66 to Speak at BofA Securities Refining Conference 2024.

Richard Harbison, executive vice president of Refining at Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), and Jeff Dietert, vice president of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Refining Conference 2024 at 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The Phillips 66 leaders will discuss the company’s plans to continue advancing strategic priorities to deliver shareholder value, as well as its ongoing commitment to disciplined capital allocation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.02 percent and weekly performance of 5.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, PSX reached to a volume of 4027582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $153.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $134 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $146, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on PSX stock. On October 30, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PSX shares from 115 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 3.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 14.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

PSX stock trade performance evaluation

Phillips 66 [PSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.25. With this latest performance, PSX shares gained by 6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.62 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.02, while it was recorded at 150.58 for the last single week of trading, and 119.67 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Phillips 66 [PSX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phillips 66 posted 4.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to -11.10%.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PSX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PSX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.