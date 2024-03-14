Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH] Revenue clocked in at $216.15 billion, up 10.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Cardinal Health, Inc. [NYSE: CAH] loss -3.93% or -4.54 points to close at $111.08 with a heavy trading volume of 4424675 shares. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Cardinal Health annual research report examines milestone year in biosimilars.

Study reveals impact of dramatic increase in commercially available biosimilars and progress in the areas of patient accessibility and treatment affordability.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Today, Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) released its 2024 Biosimilars Report: insights on a pivotal year of evolution and expansion, an analysis of key recent economic, competitive, legislative and societal developments in biosimilars. The publication highlights legislative developments and new treatments, including adalimumab biosimilars. The report also provides the perspectives of retina specialists on biosimilars, ahead of the expected launch of multiple new biosimilars for retinal diseases.

The daily chart for CAH points out that the company has recorded 24.91% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, CAH reached to a volume of 4424675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $115.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for Cardinal Health, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Cardinal Health, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $117, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on CAH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health, Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 7.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for CAH stock

Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, CAH shares gained by 7.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.81 for Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.11, while it was recorded at 114.20 for the last single week of trading, and 97.09 for the last 200 days.

Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cardinal Health, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardinal Health, Inc. posted 1.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health, Inc. go to 15.27%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH]

The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CAH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CAH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.