TMC the metals company Inc [TMC] gain 59.09% so far this year. What now?

TMC the metals company Inc [NASDAQ: TMC] closed the trading session at $1.75. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Pentagon to Deliver Report on Domestic Processing of Seafloor Nodules by March 1 as President Biden Signs NDAA.

Under the National Defense Authorization Act (FY24) now signed into law by President Biden, the House Armed Services Committee directs the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy to submit a report assessing the domestic processing of seafloor polymetallic nodules by March 1, 2024.

Last month, thirty-one Members of Congress wrote a letter to the Secretary of Defense and the Pentagon urging the Department of Defense to “explore every avenue to strengthen our rare earth and critical mineral supply chains”, emphasizing “the importance of evaluating and planning for seabed mining as a new vector of competition..”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 59.09 percent and weekly performance of 22.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 41.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 56.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, TMC reached to a volume of 9469545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TMC the metals company Inc [TMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMC shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for TMC the metals company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2021, representing the official price target for TMC the metals company Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on TMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TMC the metals company Inc is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

TMC stock trade performance evaluation

TMC the metals company Inc [TMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.38. With this latest performance, TMC shares gained by 41.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.63 for TMC the metals company Inc [TMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3339, while it was recorded at 1.5840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2401 for the last 200 days.

TMC the metals company Inc [TMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TMC the metals company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.44 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TMC the metals company Inc [TMC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TMC the metals company Inc posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -112.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMC.

TMC the metals company Inc [TMC]: Institutional Ownership

