Quantum Computing Inc [QUBT] Is Currently 28.42 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Quantum Computing Inc [NASDAQ: QUBT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 28.42% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 47.08%. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Quantum Computing Inc. Launches Quantum Optimization Machine.

Quantum Computing, Inc (QCi) (Nasdaq: QUBT), an innovative quantum optics and nanophononics technology company, today announced its fully commercialized quantum optimization platform, Dirac-3 (Dirac) Entropy Quantum Computer (EQC). Dirac is a nanophotonic machine designed to address complex problems with larger numbers of variables that require unconventional solutions through the use of nonlinear quantum optics.

The system operates by quickly encoding a problem into Dirac’s photonic architecture that is then mixed with the quantum vacuum and through a series of optical feedback loops, modulates the interaction between variables, ultimately settling into a ground state or “optimal solution,” which is then read out.

Over the last 12 months, QUBT stock dropped by -5.43%. The one-year Quantum Computing Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.06. The average equity rating for QUBT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $91.62 million, with 55.96 million shares outstanding and 46.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, QUBT stock reached a trading volume of 5424108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Quantum Computing Inc [QUBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QUBT shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QUBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quantum Computing Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for QUBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 327.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

QUBT Stock Performance Analysis:

Quantum Computing Inc [QUBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.08. With this latest performance, QUBT shares gained by 62.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QUBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.77 for Quantum Computing Inc [QUBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8457, while it was recorded at 0.9532 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0383 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Quantum Computing Inc Fundamentals:

Quantum Computing Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

QUBT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Quantum Computing Inc posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUBT.

Quantum Computing Inc [QUBT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of QUBT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in QUBT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in QUBT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.