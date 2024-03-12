why Vimeo Inc [VMEO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.51

Vimeo Inc [NASDAQ: VMEO] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 7.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.34. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 3:00 PM that Vimeo’s new AI-powered video hub, Vimeo Central, unlocks a video-first strategy for enterprise.

Distributed teams, buried knowledge, and security and compliance risks amplify the need for video management that’s centralized, easily accessible, and actionable.

Vimeo, the world’s most innovative video experience platform, today announced the launch of Vimeo Central, a secure, AI-powered video hub. Designed for business leaders and their teams, Vimeo Central empowers employees to communicate through video, extract actionable insights from a centralized source of truth, and become a more connected and productive organization.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5821610 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vimeo Inc stands at 10.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.25%.

The market cap for VMEO stock reached $897.33 million, with 157.93 million shares outstanding and 143.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, VMEO reached a trading volume of 5821610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vimeo Inc [VMEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMEO shares is $5.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Vimeo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $18 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Vimeo Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $21, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on VMEO stock. On November 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VMEO shares from 50 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vimeo Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMEO in the course of the last twelve months was 23.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.53.

How has VMEO stock performed recently?

Vimeo Inc [VMEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.80. With this latest performance, VMEO shares gained by 42.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.78 for Vimeo Inc [VMEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.05, while it was recorded at 4.95 for the last single week of trading, and 3.88 for the last 200 days.

Vimeo Inc [VMEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vimeo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.53 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

Earnings analysis for Vimeo Inc [VMEO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vimeo Inc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMEO.

Insider trade positions for Vimeo Inc [VMEO]

