Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Medical Properties Trust Inc [NYSE: MPW] closed the trading session at $4.18. The company report on March 1, 2024 at 6:47 PM that Super Micro Computer and Deckers Outdoor Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

S&P MidCap 400 constituents Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASD: SMCI) and Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE: DECK) will replace Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR) and Zions Bancorporation N.A. (NASD: ZION) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Whirlpool and Zions Bancorporation will replace Super Micro Computer and Deckers Outdoor in the S&P MidCap 400, respectively.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.87 percent and weekly performance of -4.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.93M shares, MPW reached to a volume of 17048423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $4.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 3.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2024, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc stock. On November 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for MPW shares from 12 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPW in the course of the last twelve months was 4.95.

MPW stock trade performance evaluation

Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.57. With this latest performance, MPW shares gained by 28.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.70 for Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.77, while it was recorded at 4.39 for the last single week of trading, and 6.12 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -77.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW.

Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MPW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MPW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.