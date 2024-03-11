Paramount Global [PARA] Is Currently 1.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] gained 1.20% or 0.13 points to close at $10.93 with a heavy trading volume of 12103240 shares. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Paramount Global’s Chief Financial Officer Naveen Chopra to Participate in the 2024 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) today announced that Naveen Chopra, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Paramount Global, will participate in a question-and-answer session during the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast will be available on Paramount’s Investors homepage at ir.paramount.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section shortly after the conclusion of the conversation.

The daily chart for PARA points out that the company has recorded -16.05% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.38M shares, PARA reached to a volume of 12103240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Paramount Global [PARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $13.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $18, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on PARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for PARA in the course of the last twelve months was 48.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.17.

Trading performance analysis for PARA stock

Paramount Global [PARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -14.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.18 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.01, while it was recorded at 10.55 for the last single week of trading, and 14.03 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

Paramount Global [PARA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Paramount Global posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -47.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to 22.35%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Paramount Global [PARA]

The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.