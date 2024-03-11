For NextEra Energy Inc [NEE], Analyst sees a rise to $69. What next?

NextEra Energy Inc [NYSE: NEE] surged by $1.56 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $57.81. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 6:30 AM that NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors in early to mid-March.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) and NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) today announced that members of the senior management team will participate in various investor meetings in early to mid-March. They plan to discuss, among other things, long-term growth rate expectations for NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners reaffirming those presented on the Jan. 25, 2024, fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results call. Investors and other interested parties can access a copy of the Jan. 25, 2024, news release and presentation materials at www.NextEraEnergy.com/investors or www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com.

NextEra Energy, Inc.NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is America’s largest electric utility that sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to approximately 5.9 million customer accounts, or more than 12 million people across Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

NextEra Energy Inc stock has also gained 4.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEE stock has declined by -3.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.74% and lost -4.82% year-on date.

The market cap for NEE stock reached $118.65 billion, with 2.05 billion shares outstanding and 2.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.23M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 12705502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $70.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2023, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 67.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.47.

NEE stock trade performance evaluation

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.71. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.08 for NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.06, while it was recorded at 55.99 for the last single week of trading, and 63.36 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NextEra Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextEra Energy Inc posted 0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc go to 7.51%.

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NEE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NEE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.