Yext Inc [YEXT] gain 9.51% so far this year. What now?

Yext Inc [NYSE: YEXT] gained 8.22% or 0.49 points to close at $6.45 with a heavy trading volume of 3599231 shares. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Yext Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, today released its results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Visit Yext’s Investor Relations website to view the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 Shareholder Letter.

The daily chart for YEXT points out that the company has recorded -28.96% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 790.38K shares, YEXT reached to a volume of 3599231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yext Inc [YEXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YEXT shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YEXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Yext Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH MKM dropped their target price from $8.50 to $12.80. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Yext Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $6, while Truist kept a Hold rating on YEXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yext Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for YEXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for YEXT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.26.

Trading performance analysis for YEXT stock

Yext Inc [YEXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.95. With this latest performance, YEXT shares gained by 8.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.01 for Yext Inc [YEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.93, while it was recorded at 6.05 for the last single week of trading, and 7.52 for the last 200 days.

Yext Inc [YEXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Yext Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.26 and a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

Yext Inc [YEXT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yext Inc posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YEXT.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Yext Inc [YEXT]

The top three institutional holders of YEXT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in YEXT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in YEXT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.