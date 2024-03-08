R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] gain 34.25% so far this year. What now?

R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ: RCM] gained 1.87% or 0.26 points to close at $14.19 with a heavy trading volume of 4385263 shares. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM that R1 RCM Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

The daily chart for RCM points out that the company has recorded -16.58% loss over the past six months.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, RCM reached to a volume of 4385263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCM shares is $17.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for R1 RCM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2024, representing the official price target for R1 RCM Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17.50 to $17, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on RCM stock. On December 13, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for RCM shares from 20 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R1 RCM Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCM in the course of the last twelve months was 25.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.81.

Trading performance analysis for RCM stock

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, RCM shares gained by 37.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.97 for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.02, while it was recorded at 14.02 for the last single week of trading, and 13.79 for the last 200 days.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

R1 RCM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.81.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, R1 RCM Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R1 RCM Inc. go to -2.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]

The top three institutional holders of RCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RCM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RCM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.