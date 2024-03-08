Market cap of Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB] reaches 42.41B – now what?

Kimberly-Clark Corp. [NYSE: KMB] price surged by 0.87 percent to reach at $1.09. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 1:55 PM that Huggies(R) and Bright Horizons(R) Pilot New Program To Divert Waste From Landfills and Convert Waste-to-Energy in Local Boston Communities.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation:

The pilot aims to offset the environmental impact by turning it into electricity, heat, or fuel.

The one-year KMB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.12. The average equity rating for KMB stock is currently 2.95, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMB shares is $127.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $135 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Kimberly-Clark Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $146, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on KMB stock. On October 12, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for KMB shares from 125 to 118.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimberly-Clark Corp. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMB in the course of the last twelve months was 15.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.54.

KMB Stock Performance Analysis:

Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.90. With this latest performance, KMB shares gained by 3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.90 for Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.68, while it was recorded at 124.14 for the last single week of trading, and 125.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kimberly-Clark Corp. Fundamentals:

Kimberly-Clark Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

KMB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kimberly-Clark Corp. posted 1.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimberly-Clark Corp. go to 5.05%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KMB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KMB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.