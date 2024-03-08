AMGEN Inc. [AMGN] stock Downgrade by Leerink Partners analyst, price target now $318

AMGEN Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] plunged by -$3.73 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $272.86. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM that AMGEN ANNOUNCES 2024 SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $2.25 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2024. The dividend will be paid on June 7, 2024, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 17, 2024.

About Amgen Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

AMGEN Inc. stock has also loss -0.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMGN stock has inclined by 0.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.58% and lost -5.26% year-on date.

The market cap for AMGN stock reached $146.23 billion, with 535.40 million shares outstanding and 534.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, AMGN reached a trading volume of 4065205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $306.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for AMGEN Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price from $264 to $320. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2023, representing the official price target for AMGEN Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $286 to $326, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on AMGN stock. On December 12, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AMGN shares from 256 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMGEN Inc. is set at 6.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 19.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.13.

AMGEN Inc. [AMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, AMGN shares dropped by -13.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.47 for AMGEN Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 297.04, while it was recorded at 277.16 for the last single week of trading, and 264.08 for the last 200 days.

AMGEN Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMGEN Inc. posted 3.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGEN Inc. go to 5.18%.

The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.