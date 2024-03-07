Market cap of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE] reaches 748.57M – now what?

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [NASDAQ: WVE] jumped around 1.5 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.29 at the close of the session, up 31.32%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 891.74K shares, WVE reached a trading volume of 6068967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WVE shares is $9.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on WVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for WVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.76.

How has WVE stock performed recently?

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.33. With this latest performance, WVE shares gained by 62.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.04 for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.61, while it was recorded at 5.22 for the last single week of trading, and 4.72 for the last 200 days.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.59 and a Current Ratio set at 1.59.

Insider trade positions for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE]

The top three institutional holders of WVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WVE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WVE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.