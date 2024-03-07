Market Analysts see Progressive Corp. [PGR] gaining to $227. Time to buy?

Progressive Corp. [NYSE: PGR] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 3.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $196.01.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3430979 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Progressive Corp. stands at 1.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.61%.

The market cap for PGR stock reached $114.80 billion, with 585.30 million shares outstanding and 583.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, PGR reached a trading volume of 3430979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Progressive Corp. [PGR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGR shares is $198.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Progressive Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on Mar-07-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Progressive Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $164, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on PGR stock. On December 18, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PGR shares from 144 to 176.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progressive Corp. is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.05.

How has PGR stock performed recently?

Progressive Corp. [PGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, PGR shares gained by 7.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.64 for Progressive Corp. [PGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 177.19, while it was recorded at 190.49 for the last single week of trading, and 150.05 for the last 200 days.

Progressive Corp. [PGR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Progressive Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

Earnings analysis for Progressive Corp. [PGR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Progressive Corp. go to 26.00%.

Insider trade positions for Progressive Corp. [PGR]

The top three institutional holders of PGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PGR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PGR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.