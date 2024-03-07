Hess Corporation [HES] moved down -2.28: Why It’s Important

Hess Corporation [NYSE: HES] closed the trading session at $143.02. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 9:57 AM that Hess Achieves CDP Climate Change Leadership Status.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has been recognized for climate change stewardship in CDP’s Climate Change Scores for 2023, significantly outperforming the oil & gas extraction and production sector average, the overall North American regional average and the global average.

Hess has earned Leadership status for 15 consecutive years from CDP, an international nonprofit organization that runs a global environmental disclosure system. CDP scores are based on a company’s climate related governance, disclosure practices and management of risks. Ratings for the complete list of companies from around the world can be found at https://www.cdp.net/en/scores.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.79 percent and weekly performance of -1.64 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, HES reached to a volume of 8075253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hess Corporation [HES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HES shares is $166.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HES stock is a recommendation set at 2.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Hess Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $189 to $166. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Hess Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $184, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on HES stock. On January 27, 2023, analysts increased their price target for HES shares from 161 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hess Corporation is set at 3.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.50.

HES stock trade performance evaluation

Hess Corporation [HES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, HES shares dropped by -1.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.97 for Hess Corporation [HES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.08, while it was recorded at 145.79 for the last single week of trading, and 145.27 for the last 200 days.

Hess Corporation [HES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hess Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hess Corporation [HES] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hess Corporation posted 1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hess Corporation go to 7.95%.

Hess Corporation [HES]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.