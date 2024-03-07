Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] Revenue clocked in at $6.88 billion, down -5.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Genworth Financial Inc [NYSE: GNW] price surged by 1.77 percent to reach at $0.11.

The one-year GNW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.92. The average equity rating for GNW stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Genworth Financial Inc [GNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 4.68.

GNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.61. With this latest performance, GNW shares gained by 3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.63 for Genworth Financial Inc [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.30, while it was recorded at 6.19 for the last single week of trading, and 5.91 for the last 200 days.

GNW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc go to 5.00%.

Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GNW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GNW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.