Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT] moved down -4.22: Why It’s Important

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ARQT] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $10.44. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Arcutis Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock units vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on each annual anniversary of the vesting commencement date, subject to the employee being continuously employed by Arcutis as of such vesting dates.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc stock has also gained 0.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARQT stock has inclined by 366.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.09% and gained 223.22% year-on date.

The market cap for ARQT stock reached $1.01 billion, with 96.79 million shares outstanding and 79.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.23M shares, ARQT reached a trading volume of 3614386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARQT shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $57 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $6, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on ARQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 273.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82.

ARQT stock trade performance evaluation

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.29. With this latest performance, ARQT shares gained by 73.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.67 for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.16, while it was recorded at 10.87 for the last single week of trading, and 6.32 for the last 200 days.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc posted -1.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc go to 9.80%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]: Institutional Ownership

