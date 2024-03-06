Market cap of Fox Corporation [FOXA] reaches 13.69B – now what?

Fox Corporation [NASDAQ: FOXA] loss -0.76% on the last trading session, reaching $28.82 price per share at the time. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 12:00 PM that Fox Corporation Chief Operating Officer John Nallen to Participate in Upcoming Deutsche Bank’s 32nd Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference.

Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) today announced that Chief Operating Officer John Nallen will participate in Deutsche Bank’s 32nd Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 11, at approximately, 9:40am (Eastern) / 6:40am (Pacific).

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at investor.foxcorporation.com.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, FOXA reached a trading volume of 4462664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fox Corporation [FOXA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOXA shares is $35.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOXA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Fox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Fox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $36, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on FOXA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fox Corporation is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOXA in the course of the last twelve months was 11.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.01.

Trading performance analysis for FOXA stock

Fox Corporation [FOXA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.54. With this latest performance, FOXA shares dropped by -9.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.96 for Fox Corporation [FOXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.48, while it was recorded at 29.30 for the last single week of trading, and 31.50 for the last 200 days.

Fox Corporation [FOXA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.01 and a Current Ratio set at 2.29.

Fox Corporation [FOXA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fox Corporation posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOXA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fox Corporation go to 0.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Fox Corporation [FOXA]

The top three institutional holders of FOXA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FOXA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FOXA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.