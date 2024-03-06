BofA Securities lifts Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [NASDAQ: HST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.33% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.77%. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Host Hotels & Resorts Provides Updated Fourth Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation.

Over the last 12 months, HST stock rose by 23.32%. The one-year Host Hotels & Resorts Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.39. The average equity rating for HST stock is currently 1.64, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.63 billion, with 703.60 million shares outstanding and 694.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.99M shares, HST stock reached a trading volume of 7731847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $22.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for HST in the course of the last twelve months was 18.63.

HST Stock Performance Analysis:

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.77. With this latest performance, HST shares gained by 7.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.20 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.84, while it was recorded at 20.84 for the last single week of trading, and 17.57 for the last 200 days.

HST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc go to 28.40%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.