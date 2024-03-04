Wall Street Analyst Initiated fuboTV Inc [FUBO]. What else is Wall St. saying

fuboTV Inc [NYSE: FUBO] closed the trading session at $1.90. The company report on March 1, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Fubo’s North American Business Closed Q4 2023 With Record 1.618 Million Paid Subscribers, 29% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth; Exceeded Guidance Across Key Performance Metrics.

FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a/ Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

The Company exceeded guidance across key financial and operating metrics in North America, posting double digit year-over-year (YoY) revenue and subscriber growth during the fourth quarter. Fubo ended the quarter with 1.618 million paid subscribers, up 12% YoY, and $402 million in total revenue, up 29% YoY. Ad revenue in the quarter also increased double digits, closing at $38.6 million, up 15% YoY. Furthermore, ad revenue grew 14% for the full year 2023, totaling $114 million, despite an overall challenged ad market in 2023. Additionally, Fubo achieved an all-time high $86.65 average revenue per user (ARPU), up 15% YoY, and 10% gross margin, representing an 888 basis points (bps) YoY improvement.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.25 percent and weekly performance of 7.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.56M shares, FUBO reached to a volume of 49220500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about fuboTV Inc [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $2.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2023, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $3, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on FUBO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

FUBO stock trade performance evaluation

fuboTV Inc [FUBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.34. With this latest performance, FUBO shares dropped by -23.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.04 for fuboTV Inc [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5698, while it was recorded at 1.9820 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5303 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc [FUBO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

fuboTV Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.75.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for fuboTV Inc [FUBO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, fuboTV Inc posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUBO.

fuboTV Inc [FUBO]: Institutional Ownership

