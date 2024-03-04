Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] fell -10.79% so far this year. What now?

Medical Properties Trust Inc [NYSE: MPW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.04% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.06%.

Over the last 12 months, MPW stock dropped by -56.50%. The one-year Medical Properties Trust Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.57. The average equity rating for MPW stock is currently 3.42, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.62 billion, with 598.99 million shares outstanding and 588.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.68M shares, MPW stock reached a trading volume of 32213663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $4.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 3.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2024, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc stock. On November 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for MPW shares from 12 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPW in the course of the last twelve months was 5.19.

MPW Stock Performance Analysis:

Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.06. With this latest performance, MPW shares gained by 41.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.78 for Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.82, while it was recorded at 4.15 for the last single week of trading, and 6.20 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MPW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MPW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.