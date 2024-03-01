Therealreal Inc [REAL] Is Currently 3.51 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Therealreal Inc [NASDAQ: REAL] gained 3.51% or 0.06 points to close at $1.77 with a heavy trading volume of 3216414 shares. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 4:15 PM that The RealReal Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Q4 and FY 2023 Net Loss Improved Year-Over-Year by $17 million and $28 million, respectivelyQ4 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of positive $1.4 million, improving $22 million year-over-yearDebt Exchange Transactions Entered into with Certain Holders of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 and 2028.

The daily chart for REAL points out that the company has recorded -30.59% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, REAL reached to a volume of 3216414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Therealreal Inc [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $2.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Therealreal Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $1 to $1.85. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Therealreal Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $2, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on REAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Therealreal Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32.

Trading performance analysis for REAL stock

Therealreal Inc [REAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.73. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -13.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.26 for Therealreal Inc [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9130, while it was recorded at 1.6990 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0164 for the last 200 days.

Therealreal Inc [REAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Therealreal Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Therealreal Inc [REAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Therealreal Inc posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Therealreal Inc go to 38.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Therealreal Inc [REAL]

