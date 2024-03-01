Telsey Advisory Group lifts Kohl’s Corp. [KSS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kohl’s Corp. [NYSE: KSS] loss -0.61% on the last trading session, reaching $27.87 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Kohl’s Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable April 3, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2024.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, KSS reached a trading volume of 4953321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kohl’s Corp. [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $24.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 3.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $29, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on KSS stock. On June 15, 2023, analysts increased their price target for KSS shares from 23 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corp. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for KSS stock

Kohl’s Corp. [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 3.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.57 for Kohl’s Corp. [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.19, while it was recorded at 27.89 for the last single week of trading, and 24.35 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corp. [KSS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Kohl’s Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Kohl’s Corp. [KSS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kohl’s Corp. posted -2.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -354.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kohl’s Corp. [KSS]

The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KSS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KSS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.