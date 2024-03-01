Sprinklr Inc [CXM] moved up 3.66: Why It’s Important

Sprinklr Inc [NYSE: CXM] closed the trading session at $13.03. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 5:50 PM that Sprinklr Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) will replace Veradigm Inc. (NASD:MDRX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, March 4. Veradigm will be suspended from the Nasdaq Stock Market on February 29 due to non-compliance with NASDAQ listing rules and is no longer eligible for continued inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.22 percent and weekly performance of 1.80 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, CXM reached to a volume of 12264295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sprinklr Inc [CXM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CXM shares is $15.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CXM stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Sprinklr Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Sprinklr Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on CXM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprinklr Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for CXM in the course of the last twelve months was 64.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.12.

CXM stock trade performance evaluation

Sprinklr Inc [CXM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.80. With this latest performance, CXM shares gained by 1.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.96 for Sprinklr Inc [CXM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.37, while it was recorded at 12.78 for the last single week of trading, and 13.62 for the last 200 days.

Sprinklr Inc [CXM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sprinklr Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.12 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sprinklr Inc [CXM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sprinklr Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CXM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sprinklr Inc go to 30.00%.

Sprinklr Inc [CXM]: Institutional Ownership

